Minimum Legal Drinking Age In 25 Most Popular Holiday Destinations Around The World

Drinking during a vacation is a common activity.

Planning a trip and wondering if you can legally enjoy a drink with your friends or family? The legal minimum drinking age varies from one country to another, and sometimes within regions of the same country. For travellers, it's essential to know the minimum legal drinking age (MLDA) to avoid any legal issues. Here we have covered 25 popular holiday destinations around the world and the legal age for consuming alcohol in each. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Minimum Legal Drinking Age is "the minimum age at which a person is legally allowed to consume alcohol under the law." This law governs where, when, and under what conditions alcohol can be purchased or consumed, and the MLDA can range from 16 to 25 years, depending on the country.

Some nations with strict religious laws completely prohibit alcohol, while others have more relaxed laws. Check out our handy list of the minimum legal drinking ages in 25 popular holiday destinations worldwide:

Here Are 25 Destinations Around The World And Their Alcohol Drinking Regulations:

1. Drinking Age In India

India's drinking laws vary widely by state. The legal drinking age can range from 18 to 25 years. For example, states like Goa, Kerala, and Rajasthan allow alcohol consumption from the age of 18. On the other hand, Delhi and Karnataka set the drinking age at 21, while states like Maharashtra and Chandigarh have a stricter age limit of 25. Certain states, such as Gujarat and Bihar, have completely banned the sale and consumption of alcohol.

2. Drinking Age In France

In France, the legal drinking age for all alcoholic beverages is 18. However, before 2009, individuals aged 16 could purchase wine, beer, and other fermented drinks. France, known for its wine culture, takes alcohol laws seriously, particularly to prevent underage drinking.

Paris in France is a popular tourist destination.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Drinking Age In Australia

Australia sets the legal drinking age at 18 across all its states and territories. Bars and retailers must ensure customers are sober, and anyone who has had too much to drink can be refused service. Additionally, Australia enforces strict laws on driving under the influence, with a legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05%.

4. Drinking Age In the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The legal drinking age in the UAE differs by emirate. In Dubai, you must be at least 21 years old to purchase alcohol, while in Abu Dhabi, the minimum age is 18. However, many establishments still require individuals to be 21 to be served. Additionally, alcohol consumption is restricted to licensed venues such as hotels and restaurants, with public drinking strictly prohibited.

5. Drinking Age In Singapore

In Singapore, the legal age for purchasing and consuming alcohol is 18. The country enforces strict laws on underage drinking, and minors caught consuming alcohol in public can face hefty fines.

6. Drinking Age In the United States

The U.S. has one of the highest minimum drinking ages globally, with the legal drinking age set at 21 in all states. The National Minimum Drinking Age Act mandates this limit, but some states allow exceptions, such as permitting underage consumption for family functions.

7. Drinking Age In Canada

The minimum drinking age in Canada varies by province. Most provinces, including Alberta and Quebec, allow alcohol consumption from age 18. Others, like Ontario and British Columbia, set the limit at 19.

8. Drinking Age In The United Kingdom

In the UK, the legal drinking age is 18. However, 16 and 17-year-olds can drink wine, beer, or cider in a restaurant if accompanied by an adult and purchasing a meal. Buying alcohol from licensed premises is strictly limited to those over 18.

9. Drinking Age In Italy

Italy is known for its lenient drinking laws. The minimum drinking age is 16, one of the lowest globally. However, it's illegal to sell alcohol to individuals under 18, and providing alcohol to anyone under 16 is a criminal offence.

Italy sees tourist influx all year round.

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Drinking Age In Russia

While most people assume Russia's legal drinking age is 18, there are no specific national laws prohibiting minors from consuming alcohol. However, it is illegal to sell alcohol to anyone under 18.

11. Drinking Age In Germany

Germany has different age limits for different alcoholic beverages. The legal drinking age is 16 for beer and wine but rises to 18 for spirits and hard liquor. Young people between 16 and 18 can drink beer and wine in public, but stronger drinks require them to be 18.

12. Drinking Age In Ireland

The legal drinking age in Ireland is 18, and alcohol can only be sold at licensed premises. Underage drinking in public or private spaces can lead to fines and legal consequences.

13. Drinking Age In Japan

Japan has one of the strictest drinking ages in Asia, set at 20 years old. This applies to both purchasing and consuming alcohol. Bars and restaurants often request ID, and violating alcohol laws can lead to severe penalties.

14. Drinking Age In Mexico

Mexico's legal drinking age is 18, and proof of age is required for alcohol purchases in most places. Some tourist destinations may be more relaxed, but enforcement is generally strict in major cities and resorts.

15. Drinking Age In Spain

Spain raised its minimum drinking age from 16 to 18 in recent years. It's now illegal for anyone under 18 to purchase or consume alcohol, but the country's cultural attitude toward drinking remains more relaxed compared to other nations.

16. Drinking Age In South Africa

In South Africa, the legal drinking age is 18. However, there has been ongoing debate about raising the drinking age to 21 to curb underage drinking.

17. Drinking Age In Thailand

Thailand's minimum drinking age is 18, but alcohol cannot be sold to anyone under 20. Alcohol sales are also restricted to specific times of the day, and violators face heavy fines.

Many people love Thailand as their go-to destination.

Image Credit: iStock

18. Drinking Age In Switzerland

In Switzerland, individuals can buy wine and beer from the age of 16, but the age limit for purchasing spirits and hard liquor is 18.

19. Drinking Age In Sri Lanka

The minimum drinking age in Sri Lanka is 21. The country has strict alcohol laws, and public drinking is illegal, regardless of age.

20. Drinking Age In New Zealand

New Zealand sets the legal drinking age at 18, but parents or guardians can provide alcohol to minors in a private setting. Alcohol laws are strictly enforced, especially in public venues.

21. Drinking Age In Maldives

In the Maldives, the legal drinking age is 18, but alcohol is only available at tourist resorts. The sale of alcohol to locals is prohibited due to religious laws.

Maldives is the most sought-after luxury vacation spot.

Photo Credit: iStock

22. Drinking Age In Mauritius

The legal drinking age in Mauritius is 18, with enforcement carried out in both public and private venues. Alcohol cannot be sold or served to anyone under this age.

23. Drinking Age In Seychelles

In Seychelles, the minimum legal drinking age is 18. Like many countries, serving alcohol to minors is illegal.

24. Drinking Age In Hong Kong

The legal drinking age in Hong Kong is 18. The laws apply to both buying and consuming alcohol, and violators face fines or imprisonment.

25. Drinking Age In China

In China, the legal drinking age is 18. Bars, restaurants, and shops are required to display signs prohibiting alcohol sales to minors.

Before enjoying your vacation, it's always best to check the legal drinking age and ensure compliance with local rules to avoid any trouble.

