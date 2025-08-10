Liquor Home Delivery In Kerala? Beverage Body Floats Proposal

The Kerala State Beverages (Marketing & Manufacturing) Corporation Limited (BEVCO) has put forth a proposal to the state government for the home delivery of liquor through online sales.

The move, aimed at increasing revenue and reducing overcrowding at retail outlets, is currently under consideration, though it would require amendments to the state's Abkari Act.

The proposal suggests a system where individuals aged 23 and above can place orders online, with age verification being a mandatory step. BEVCO anticipates that this new system will not only streamline sales but also significantly boost the state's revenue.

This is not the first time such a proposal has been floated. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Kerala briefly introduced a virtual queue system via an app to manage crowds at liquor stores, but home delivery was not implemented for the general public. However, the state had a temporary system to provide liquor to those with withdrawal symptoms based on a doctor's prescription.

Kerala has a relatively low number of retail liquor outlets compared to its neighbouring states. The state has approximately 278 outlets operated by BEVCO, which is a significantly lower number per capita than states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

This low number is a primary reason for the long queues and overcrowding at outlets, a problem the home delivery proposal seeks to address.

Kerala is a major consumer of alcohol, and liquor sales are a vital source of revenue for the state. In the fiscal year 2023-24, alcohol sales generated over Rs 19,000 crore, making it one of the largest sources of income. The government relies heavily on this revenue to fund various public services and infrastructure projects.

The proposal's proponents believe home delivery will further increase these sales, particularly for premium brands, and boost government coffers.

Other benefits cited by BEVCO is the reduction of long queues and crowding at retail outlets, which are often criticised for their poor facilities and inconvenience, especially for women and the elderly.

The proposal faces strong opposition, primarily from social and anti-alcohol groups, who argue that it would lead to an increase in alcohol consumption and alcoholism. Concerns have also been raised about the potential for underage drinking, despite the proposed age verification measures. Political backlash and pressure from traditional retail bodies have also been significant hurdles in the past.

While Kerala has mulled the idea, several other Indian states have already implemented or experimented with liquor home delivery. States like Odisha and West Bengal currently allow home delivery of alcohol. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, states such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh temporarily permitted home delivery to curb the spread of the virus. Other states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, and Punjab, have also explored similar pilot projects, often in collaboration with popular online delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, to cater to changing consumer preferences and increase tax revenue.

