Swiggy, Zomato Might Soon Deliver Alcohol In These States: Report

Home delivery of liquor is currently permitted in West Bengal and Odisha (Representational)

Several states, including New Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Kerala, may soon allow home delivery of liquor through food delivery platforms, according to a report. Companies like Swiggy, BigBasket and Zomato might soon deliver low-alcohol beverages such as beer, wine and liqueurs, according to the ET.

These states are evaluating the potential benefits and challenges of this move.

An executive said that this was to cater to a "growing expat population, especially in larger cities" and the changing customer preferences.

Consumers are increasingly perceiving "moderate alcohol-content spirits as a recreational drink" to enjoy with meals.

The executive noted that women and senior citizens, in particular, are uncomfortable buying from traditional liquor stores, which has created a demand for more convenient and comfortable shopping experiences, such as home delivery, ET reported.

Swiggy's Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, Dinker Vashisht, talked about the benefits of online liquor delivery in the ET report. He said that "online models ensure end-to-end transaction records, age verification and adhere to limits."

Online platforms like Swiggy ensure that users comply with excise regulations, including delivery timings, dry days and zonal restrictions, he added.

The Beer Cafe CEO Rahul Singh believes that allowing online liquor home deliveries can bring numerous benefits, including increased consumer convenience, economic growth, and alignment with global trends, all while maintaining "responsible and regulated alcohol distribution."

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assam temporarily allowed liquor deliveries with restrictions. Meanwhile, retail executives report that online deliveries have boosted sales by 20-30% in West Bengal and Odisha, where home delivery is currently permitted.