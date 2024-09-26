World Tourism Day 2024: Top 10 Visa-Free Countries That Should Be On Your Bucket List

Travel to these top 10 visa-free countries if you have an Indian passport. Photo: iStock

Every year on September 27, we celebrate World Tourism Day to show the importance of tourism to the world. We celebrate this day as a reminder of how travel connects us all socially, culturally and even economically. This year's edition is extra special, as the host country for the event is none other than Georgia! If you have never heard of Georgia before, let me paint a picture: it has everything beautiful - from picturesque mountains to vibrant wine regions to ancient churches. In short, everything that will make your heart skip a beat! This beautiful country is nestled between Eastern Europe and Western Asia and is the perfect place to highlight the importance of tourism with its rich history and vibrant views.

History Of World Tourism Day

As per the official website of United Nations Tourism, World Tourism Day has been celebrated significantly since 1980, with September 27 chosen to mark the anniversary of the UNWTO's statutes in 1970. This was a major milestone for global tourism, asserting its importance in the world. Fun fact: this date was picked because it's like a sweet spot on the calendar - right when the tourist season in the Northern Hemisphere comes at the end while the one in the Southern Hemisphere begins.

Since October 1997, the organisation decided to give the occasion a little twist and let different countries host the event every year.

World Tourism Day 2024 Theme

This year's theme is Tourism and Peace. An official statement issued by António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, read, "Sustainable tourism can transform communities - creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies. By valuing and preserving cultural and natural heritage, it can help reduce tensions and nurture peaceful coexistence."

Guterres further said that while tourism can promote economic interdependence between neighbours, cooperation and peaceful development, it can also broaden horizons. "Every traveller can be an ambassador, engaging respectfully with local populations, recognizing our diversity and shared humanity, and the values that unite us all," they added.

Bhutan.

Top 10 Visa-Free Countries For Indians

We all know what a tedious task it is to get a visa to explore beautiful countries... especially during peak tourist season. But not anymore! Now that we know how important tourism is, we are giving you another reason to roll up your sleeves and pack your bags! Below mentioned are the top 10 visa-free countries that you can visit on an Indian passport.

1. Bhutan

Home away from home? Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Bhutan is famous for its majestic monasteries and breathtaking scenery.

2. Barbados

Based in the Caribbean, Barbados is a paradise for sun lovers and is known for its pristine beaches and vibrant local culture. Just make sure not to miss the historic Bridgetown and its Garrison, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2011.

3. Dominica

Also located in the Caribbean, Dominica is a lush and mountainous island which will give you nothing but a tropical feel. It is perfect for nature lovers looking for adventure with waterfalls and volcanic sights.

4. Haiti

Haiti shares its island Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic. This little country offers a rich history, vibrant art, and stunning coastlines. A true paradise in every sense!

Hong Kong.

5. Hong Kong

A special administrative region of China, Hong Kong is a hustling bustling metropolis known for its stunning skylines and cultural roots. Trust us, Hong is nothing short of visual and sensory pleasure!

6. Maldives

A tropical paradise situated in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is famous for its beautiful overwater bungalows and crystal-clear waters. It is the perfect spot for honeymooners, divers, or anyone who craves for a serene life.

7. Mauritius

Based off the coast of Africa, Mauritius is an island gem that has pristine beaches, lagoons, and beautiful vibrant coral reefs.

8. Nepal

Home to the Himalayas, including the mighty Mount Everest, Nepal is a haven for trekkers and adventurers. From temples in Kathmandu to the serene beauty of Pokhara, it is the perfect scenic escape.

Trinidad and Tobago.

9. Trinidad and Tobago

A twin-island nation in the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago will give you a blend of vibrant festivals, beautiful beaches and rich biodiversity. Trust us, you will experience nature and culture like no other place!

10. Serbia

Located in Southeastern Europe, Serbia is a mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. Make sure to charge your cameras as you would want to capture its beauty at every step!

