Struggling With Jet Lag After Long Flights? Here Are 5 Tips To Help

Follow these tips to prevent jet lag. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Picture this: you've just landed at your dream destination which you've been planning for months. You're excited to explore the city and try out all the local delicacies. But before you can even step out of your hotel, you begin to feel off. More often than not, this is a sign of jet lag. Jet lag is a temporary sleep disorder which is quite common among flyers after a long flight. You may feel lethargic, experience loss of appetite, and find it hard to sleep. Now, who likes to feel any of these emotions while on vacation? We guess no one! While jet lag is temporary, you'll be happy to know that there are certain things you can do to avoid it. Intrigued to know more? Read on!

Also Read: 5 Foods To Avoid Eating Before You Board A Flight

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Symptoms Of Jet Lag?

Difficulty falling asleep or waking up

Lethargy and drowsiness

Loss of appetite

Headaches

Sore muscles

Mental confusion

Here Are 5 Tips To Prevent Jet Lag After A Long-Haul Flight:

1. Anticipate The Change

The best way to prevent jet lag is to anticipate the change in your timings. If you're flying westward, try to sleep as late as possible for a few days before your flight. On the other hand, if you're flying eastward, sleep a few hours earlier than your usual bedtime. This will allow your body enough time to adapt to the timings of the location you're travelling to.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Hydrate Well

When on a flight, make sure you have enough water. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), long-haul flights promote fluid shifts and induce changes in blood viscosity, which can cause dehydration. Staying well-hydrated will ensure you feel energised and don't experience headaches or muscle pain. Also, remember to limit your alcohol and caffeine intake, as they can dehydrate you.

3. Be Physically Active

To avoid jet lag, you should also be physically active during your flight. Sitting for long hours can be difficult, so try to take a stroll whenever possible. You can even stretch your legs and hands while sitting. By doing so, you'll be able to sleep better and not feel lethargic later on. If you have a stopover, that's even better! You can take a walk around the airport before your next flight.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Sleep Strategically

Another thing you can do is to plan your sleep strategically. If you're landing at a destination where it's already nighttime, try to stay awake before you land. This way, you won't have difficulty sleeping at night and will be able to get restful sleep. On the other hand, if you're landing at a place where it's daytime, you can sleep for a few hours, as it will help you stay energised during the day.

Also Read: The Dos And Don'ts For A Healthy In-Flight Experience

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Eat Light Meals

The type of food you eat during your flight can also have a drastic impact on your jet lag symptoms. We know it can be tempting to try things from the flight menu, but it's better to opt for something light. Consuming heavy foods such as cheese-laden pasta can make you feel lethargic and sluggish, making it difficult for your body to adjust to a new time zone.

So, the next time you hop on a long-haul flight, keep these pointers in mind to prevent jet lag.