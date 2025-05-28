Philippines Is Visa-Free For Indian Passport Holders Now: 10 Best Hotels And Resorts To Stay In

There's good news for Indian travellers. The Philippines is now visa-free for Indian nationals for up to 14 days. You can enjoy the turquoise waters, white sand beaches, and volcanic landscapes without worrying about long visa procedures.

What You Need To Know

The Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi stated that Indian visitors can now benefit from two types of short-term visa-free entry:

14-Day Visa-Free Entry

Indian passport holders can now visit the Philippines for travel purposes for up to 14 days without applying for a visa. However, this stay is strictly non-extendable and cannot be changed into any other visa entry.

Who Is Eligible?

It is applicable to Indian nationals travelling solely for tourism.

You have proof of accommodation. For example: hotel reservations, etc.

Your passport is valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay.

There are sufficient financial means to support your trips (this could include bank statements or employment proof).

You have a confirmed return ticket.

No record of negative immigration history in the Philippines.

30-Day Visa-Free Entry For AJACSSUK Visa/Residency Holders

This is a separate visa-free option that allows eligible Indian travellers to stay for up to 30 days in the Philippines. Condition - You should hold permanent residency or valid visas from one of these countries: Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen nations, Singapore, and the United Kingdom (AJACSSUK).

Who Is Eligible?

You either have a valid visa or a permanent residence permit from any AJACSSUK country.

Your passport is valid for at least six months from the date of entry in the Philippines.

You have a confirmed return or onward flight ticket.

No negative history with the Philippines immigration.

Indian nationals who do not meet the visa-free eligibility can continue to apply for 9(a) Temporary Visitors Visa.

How To Apply For A Philippines E-Visa?

The Philippines electronic visa (e-Visa) has been made fully available in India, as per the Embassy of Philippines in New Delhi. You can submit the applications remotely or online at evisa.gov.ph.

A single-entry e-visa will cost you Rs 5,720.00 and is valid for 30 days after entry in the Philippines. Processing time for this e-visa is 7-12 working days.

Multiple-entry e-visa is valid for 6 months and will cost you Rs 9,240. Processing time for this e-visa is 15-21 working days.

Multiple-entry e-visa for a year will cost you Rs 12,760 and will take 15-21 working days to get approved.

What You Need To Apply For An E-visa

A valid passport (with at least six months validity)

A government-issued photo ID

Passport-sized photographs

Proof of accommodation

A return or onward travel ticket

Proof of sufficient funds for your stay

When To Go To The Philippines

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,000 islands, is home to some of the most beautiful tropical beaches in the world, including the famous White Beach in Boracay, Entalula Beach in Palawan, Nacpan Beach in El Nido, and the crystal-clear lagoons of Coron. This tropical paradise is a must-visit for its natural beauty, warm hospitality, and vibrant culture.

The best time to visit Philippines is between December and February when the weather is cool and perfect for exploring the country's beauty and rich culture. People visit in other months too, but the weather is generally drier and hotter from March through June.

Where To Stay In The Philippines

When in the Philippines, you have a bouquet of luxury properties, both hotels and resorts, to choose from. Take a look.

1. Pangulasian, El Nido

Where: Palawan, the Philippines

Often dubbed the "Island of the Sun", Pangulasian Island is a luxurious eco-resort in El Nido, Palawan (province in Philippines). It boasts 42 spacious villas with contemporary Filipino architecture, each offering breathtaking views of both sunrise and sunset.

The resort emphasises sustainability and nature conservation while providing the best personalised services. Guests can enjoy various activities, including diving, island hopping, kayaking, or simply lounging on the pristine white beach.

Tariff: From* Rs 1,83,453

2. Amanpulo

Where: Palawan, the Philippines

If you want to experience an unmatched luxury escape surrounded by powdery white sands and turquoise waters, you should visit Amanpulo. Located on the private Pamalican Island in Palawan, it offers elegant casitas and villas, each with access to the beach and nestled in lush greenery. You can expect personalised service, world-class dining, and exceptional wellness experiences.

Tariff: From* Rs 1,38,744

3. Discovery Boracay

Where: Boracay Island, the Philippines

Situated on the famous White Beach in Station 1, Discovery Boracay is a premium luxury resort known for its warm hospitality and exceptional service. With stunning ocean views and private balconies, the resort features 99 luxurious guest rooms.

From indulging in award-winning cuisine to relaxing at Terra Wellness Spa to enjoying the popular and vibrant beach life, Discovery Boracay is a must-visit for people in search of enjoying a luxurious stay.

Tariff: From* Rs 48,287

4. Shangri-La Boracay

Where: Boracay Island, the Philippines

Nestled on the beautiful shores of Boracay Island in the Philippines, Shangri-La Boracay offers stunning ocean views and lush tropical landscapes. It features spacious villas and suites which give you access to picturesque views of two pristine beaches.

From enjoying a private speedboat tour to deep sea diving, this place has a lot to offer. Whether you want to have a scrumptious dinner amid treetops or relax in a cabana, Shangri-La Boracay has it all for you.

Tariff: From* Rs 45,663

5. Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu

Where: Cebu, the Philippines

With over 540 rooms and 7 restaurants, Shangri-La Mactan is a sprawling beachfront resort offering luxurious accommodations, family-friendly facilities, and world-class service.

The resort boasts lush tropical gardens, two private beaches, a marine sanctuary for snorkelling, and exciting recreational activities for adults and children. You can enjoy dining and wining at award-winning restaurants serving international and local cuisine at Shangri-La Mactan in Cebu.

Tariff: From* Rs 29,379

6. Siago Beach Resort

Where: Surigao del Norte, the Philippines

A hidden gem, Siago Beach Resort is located in the surfer's paradise, Siargao Island, Philippines. It offers a charming beachfront escape, making it a paradise for every traveller.

Known for its rustic elegance and intimate atmosphere, the resort features cozy cottages and villas made by skilled artisans around the Philippines. You can enjoy fresh local cuisine, warm hospitality, and a tranquil setting that will help you relax and enjoy every moment.

Tariff: From* Rs 23,084

7. Highland Bali Villas Resort And Spa

Where: Nueva Ecija, the Philippines

This Balinese-inspired haven, located in Nueva Ecija, is a sanctuary for those seeking serenity and the extraordinary. Highland Bali Villas Resort And Spa features cozy villas, infinity pools, and lush gardens that will provide you with the escape from city life we all desire.

With a full-service spa, savor local and Asian fusion cuisine, and panoramic views, this resort allows you to celebrate natural beauty in a luxurious way.

Tariff: From* Rs 20,574

8. The Farm At San Benito

Where: Batangas, the Philippines

Nestled in the lush mountains of Lipa, Batangas, The Farm At San Benito is a world-renowned wellness resort focused on holistic healing and natural living. With picturesque views tranquil gardens and mountains, the resort offers organic vegan cuisine, detox programs, yoga, meditation, and spa therapies.

If you are someone looking to detox, reset, and reconnect with nature, The Farm is a place that will help you do exactly that.

Tariff: From* Rs 18,649

9. The Peninsula Manila Hotel

Where: Manila, the Philippines

This hotel is located in the heart of Makati's business district. Blending classic elegance with modern luxury, The Peninsula Manila Hotel offers beautifully appointed rooms and suites.

From a relaxing outdoor spa to a fitness center, this hotel is renowned for its timeless charm and is a favourite with business travellers and luxury seekers alike.

Tariff: From* Rs 14,036

10. Bacau Bay Resort Coron

Where: Palawan, the Philippines

Tucked away on the serene Filipino island of Coron, Bacau Bay Resort offers a luxurious base to explore the enchanting islands. Set amid mangroves and calm waters, the resort features features modern, spacious rooms with native touches, a large pool, a spa, and a marina for island tours.

You can enjoy its prime sunset viewing spot called Serena Pier Bar with a charming dock and bar that gives you access to breathtaking views of the forests and surrounding islands. Also, the staff is known for being exceptionally warm.

Tariff: From* Rs 9,156

(*Prices are subject to change)

