Happy International Peace Day 2019: 10 Quotes For World Peace

International Peace Day is observed every year on September 21. It's a day to work towards global harmony and world peace. This year, the theme for World Peace Day is "Climate Action For Peace". The International Peace Day was first recognised by the United Nations in 1982. Just like many popular days, the World Peace Day is getting popular among masses as they share quotes and messages for love, peace and harmony among their friends for peace in the world.

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix "World peace begins with inner peace." - Dalai Lama "Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say that I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us and the world will be as one." - John Lennon "If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies." - Desmond Tutu "To forgive is the highest, most beautiful form of love. In return, you will receive untold peace and happiness." - Robert Muller "Peace begins with a smile." Mother Teresa "Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means." - Ronald Reagan "An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi "Not one of us can rest, be happy, be at home, be at peace with ourselves, until we end hatred and division." - John Lewis "True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it is the presence of justice. - Martin Luther King Jr

