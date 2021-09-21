International Day Of Peace 2021: Quotes, Wishes For Facebook And WhatsApp

The message of peace is one of the most important messages that we should incorporate in our lives. In this context, the International Day of Peace assumes a lot of importance. The world has witnessed several bitter confrontations and conflicts of every kind. But there is a way to reach reconciliation: through peace! The International Day of Peace is celebrated annually on September 21. The day has been designated by the United Nations (UN) since 2002. Every year, the UN suggests a theme for International Day of Peace. This year, it is "recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world".
The message is focused on humankind's collective recovery from the effects of the pandemic.
Peace is a word that cannot be repeated enough times. It is an element that affects personal lives as well as global relationships. On this International Day of Peace, share the message of peace and acceptance with friends and family.
Here are some quotes and wishes that can help you share the message of peace:
- Peace starts within and radiates out into society. Happy International Day of Peace 2021.
- Peace is a journey. Take it one step at a time. Happy International Day of Peace 2021.
- Peace begins with a smile, said Mother Teresa. Happy International Day of Peace 2021.
- Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding, said Albert Einstein. Happy International Day of Peace.
- Happy International Day of Peace 2021. Remembering John Lennon's words, "If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there'd be peace."
- Peace is not cowardice. It is the strength to be who we are from within. Happy International Day of Peace.
- Know yourself and you can be at peace with yourself and with others. Happy International Day of Peace.
- Live in harmony with yourself and those around you. Peace will fill your mind. Happy International Day of Peace.
- Look for peace and acceptance within. It will soon reach from your heart to the world. Happy International Day of Peace.
- Walk with peace and conquer the world with love. Happy International Day of Peace.