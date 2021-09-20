International Day Of Peace 2021: Why This Day Is Celebrated?

2021 International Day of Peace: This day reminds people to think about universal peace

Giving peace a chance is the main focus on the International Day of Peace or World Peace Day, which is observed every year on September 21. This day seeks to remind people of all races and all nations to think about universal peace.

The UN in 1981 first named the third Tuesday of September as International Day of Peace. This day was also when the UN General Assembly held its opening sessions.

The date to celebrate International Day of Peace was eventually changed to September 21 starting 2002.

On this day, the aim is to observe a ceasefire for 24 hours in all areas across all nations where fighting is going on.

This year's theme is "recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world".

"In 2021, as we heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired to think creatively and collectively about how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier," the UN says on its website.

"The pandemic is known for hitting the underprivileged and marginalized groups the hardest. By April 2021, over 687 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, but over 100 countries have not received a single dose. People caught in conflict are especially vulnerable in terms of lack of access to healthcare," the UN says.

"The pandemic has been accompanied by a surge in stigma, discrimination, and hatred, which only cost more lives instead of saving them: the virus attacks all without caring about where we are from or what we believe in. Confronting this common enemy of humankind, we must be reminded that we are not each other's enemy. To be able to recover from the devastation of the pandemic, we must make peace with one another," the UN says.