International Day of Peace 2023: Date, History, And Significance

2023 International Day of Peace: This day reminds people to think about universal peace.

The International Day of Peace is observed on September 21 every year, and it is a day to promote peace and non-violence. The primary emphasis of this day centres around promoting the pursuit of peace. This occasion serves as a reminder for individuals from diverse backgrounds and nations to contemplate the concept of global harmony.

The UN General Assembly has declared this a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The theme for this year is "Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals." This theme is a call to action for everyone to take steps to build peace and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDGs are a set of 17 goals that aim to create a better world for everyone, free from poverty, hunger, inequality, and injustice. Peace is essential for achieving the SDGs, and the International Day of Peace is a reminder of our shared responsibility to work together to build a more peaceful world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarisation."

We can all celebrate International Day of Peace by learning more about peace and conflict resolution, educating others about the importance of peace, supporting organisations that are working to build peace, and taking action for peace in our own communities.

History

In 1981, the UN first named the third Tuesday of September as the International Day of Peace. This day was also when the UN General Assembly held its opening sessions. The date to celebrate International Day of Peace was eventually changed to September 21, 2002.