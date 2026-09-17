Inside Tata Sons Meeting: Board Members' Arguments And Noel Tata's Counter

The board of Tata Sons has backed its current chairman, N Chandrasekaran, in extending his tenure by five years, over a month after his announcement that he would not seek reappointment. Noel Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, which hold a 66 per cent stake in the conglomerate, opposed the move. Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have issued separate statements, detailing their versions of the boardroom battle that took place on Thursday.

Tata Sons acknowledged in its statement that on August 12, 2026, Chandrasekaran opted not to offer himself for re-appointment upon the expiry of his current term.

Tata Sons' board had agreed in September 2025, "in principle", to re-appoint him as chairman for five years. The resolution to this effect was deferred because of what it called "the absence of unanimity".

"In February 2026, in the absence of unanimity, the resolution was deferred for decision. In subsequent Board meetings in May 2026 and June 2026, this matter was discussed but was not resolved," the board said.

"The Board received from Tata Trusts their unanimous resolution dated July 28, 2025 expressing their appreciation of the Chairman of Tata Sons, Mr N Chandrasekaran (Chandra), for his stewardship of the Group from 2017 onwards. In recognition of these efforts, the Tata Trusts resolved that he be re-appointed as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current term," it said in the statement, explaining why he was being considered for the position.

It said the national Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Tata Sons met to discuss the letter earlier this month. "After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting," it said.

At the meeting today, "Chandra acceded to the Board's request to reconsider his decision", it added. Tata Sons said that the board resolved to reappoint him by a majority vote.

What Tata Trusts Said

Tata Trusts said in its statement, detailing what took place at today's meeting, that Chandrasekaran had communicated to the Tata Sons board his own decision not to offer himself for reappointment. "A decision that was freely taken, clearly expressed and not the outcome of any process of review," it emphasised.

"Once such a decision has been publicly communicated, it has consequences which cannot be afterwards undone, since the Group's employees, its lenders and counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder have all proceeded on it," it argued.

The trust said it had accepted the decision and advised Tata Sons to set up a selection panel to appoint a successor. At the meeting, it said, according to the statement, that their position remained unchanged.

"The resolution seeking to reappoint N Chandrasekaran in the Board meeting today, with four Directors voting in favour and Mr Noel Tata against, was a legal nullity in view of the provisions of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons," it said.

It argued that the process for appointing a chairman under the Articles of Association requires a majority of the trust's nominee directors voting in favour of the resolution. "Given that Mr Noel Tata, being one of the Trust nominee directors, voted against the proposal, it was rendered legally void and without any basis," it added.

What Noel Tata Said

Noel Tata issued a statement at the meeting, stressing that it was the chairman who decided to not seek reappointment.

"That letter was thereafter placed in the public domain. It was released without prior deliberation with the shareholders of this Company, and in particular without deliberation with the Tata Trusts, which hold approximately 66% of its equity. I raise this not by way of complaint, and I accept that a Chairman is entitled to speak of his own intentions. I raise it because a communication of that character, once public, has consequences which this Board cannot afterwards undo. The Group's employees, its lenders, its counterparties and the market have all proceeded upon it. So has the majority shareholder. The page has turned. The majority shareholder has acted upon it," he said in the written statement.

Tata argued before the board that the resolution would set aside "the Chairman's own stated decision, the acceptance of that decision by the majority shareholder, and the further process which that shareholder has asked this Company to set in motion".

"The chairmanship of this Company is an office held by a director of this Company. The Chairman's own position as a director is presently uncertain, the general meeting at which that question falls to be determined not having been able to proceed for want of quorum. Until that question is resolved, a resolution upon the chairmanship rests upon a foundation which has not yet been laid. We cannot put the cart before the horse," Tata said.

"I would add a practical consideration. A decision upon the chairmanship taken now, and afterwards found to have been taken in respect of a person whose office as director was not free from doubt, would be open to serious legal challenge by any shareholder who chose to bring it. This Company should not expose itself to a challenge of that kind at any time. It should certainly not do so at a moment when it has matters of far greater consequence pending before its regulator," he added.

He contended that it would not serve the company for a "regulatory development to determine the outcome of a succession". He also said it was time to move on.

"In so far as the Tata Trusts are concerned, the intimation made by the Chairman vide his communication dated 12 August 2026 has been duly accepted and has attained finality. The Chairman has conveyed his decision; the shareholders have conveyed their acceptance; it is now time to move on," he concluded.