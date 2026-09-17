Why Noel Tata Is Opposing N Chandrasekaran's Return As Tata Sons Chairman

It was N Chandrasekaran's "own decision" to not offer himself for reappointment, Noel Tata underlined Thursday as Tata Sons said its board voted to reappoint the 63-year-old Tata Sons chairman for another five-year term.

Tata Sons board's decision comes a month after N Chandrasekaran, who has led Tata Sons since February 2017 when he succeeded Ratan Tata as interim chairman, told directors that he did not intend to seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

"That was his own decision. It was freely taken and clearly expressed. It was not sought from him by this Board, it was not the subject of any resolution of this Board, and it was not the outcome of any process of review," Noel Tata, referencing N Chandrasekaran's August 12 decision to step down, said in a statement.

Read | Resolution To Reappoint N Chandrasekaran Illegal: Tata Trusts' Full Statement

Though rarely visible publicly, Noel Tata spent years serving on boards across the group. Unlike Ratan Tata, one of India's most recognisable corporate leaders, Noel largely shunned publicity despite his growing influence within the group. He emerged as a central figure only after Ratan's death in October 2024.

Noel Tata is chairman of Tata Trusts, a group of philanthropic institutions, which owns 66 percent of Tata Sons. While Tata Trusts does not play a role in the day-to-day management of the conglomerate, their shareholding in the parent firm gives them decisive influence over the group's future.

Tata Sons is the principal holding company and promoter of the Tata Group, a $180-billion conglomerate whose interests range from salt to software.

N Chandrasekaran's decision, Noel Tata says, was then placed in the public domain and released without prior deliberation with the shareholders of the company, and in particular without deliberation with the Tata Trusts, which holds approximately 66% of its equity.

"I raise it because a communication of that character, once public, has consequences which this Board cannot afterwards undo. The Group's employees, its lenders, its counterparties and the market have all proceeded upon it. So, has the majority shareholder. The page has turned," Noel Tata said.

The reappointment nullifies N Chandrasekaran's own stated decision, the acceptance of that decision by the majority shareholder, and the further process which that shareholder has asked this Company to set in motion, Noel, 68, said.

Read | One Company, 40-Year Career: The N Chandrasekaran Story

Noel Tata then raised a point of order.

"There is a logically prior question which remains unresolved. The chairmanship of this Company is an office held by a director of this Company. The Chairman's own position as a director is presently uncertain, the general meeting at which that question falls to be determined not having been able to proceed for want of quorum. Until that question is resolved, a resolution upon the chairmanship rests upon a foundation which has not yet been laid. We cannot put the cart before the horse," he said.

He then pointed out a practical problem that may drag the company in legal trouble.

"I would add a practical consideration. A decision upon the chairmanship taken now, and afterwards found to have been taken in respect of a person whose office as director was not free from doubt, would be open to serious legal challenge by any shareholder who chose to bring it. This Company should not expose itself to a challenge of that kind at any time," he cautioned.

Noel Tata said Tata Trusts accepted N Chandrasekaran's decision, the shareholders too, suggesting it was time to "move on".

"In so far as the Tata Trusts are concerned, the intimation made by the Chairman vide his communication dated 12 August 2026 has been duly accepted and has attained finality. The Chairman has conveyed his decision; the shareholders have conveyed their acceptance; it is now time to move on," he said.