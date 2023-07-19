Inside Pics Of World's Largest Office Coming Up In Surat

The Surat Diamond Bourse has been constructed in four years.

Surat is soon going to be the home of the world's largest office space. Called the Surat Diamond Bourse, the newly-constructed building will break the record of Pentagon and have more than 4,500 officers of diamond merchants. The nine rectangular towers with 15 floors each will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November this year. It will house a diamond trading centre in Surat, known as the gem capital of the world where 90 per cent of the world's diamonds are cut.

The official website hosts some stunning pictures of the sprawling complex that took four years to complete. The building has been designed by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis following an international design competition.

The website says the landscaping is based on Panchtatva (five elements).

Speaking to CNN, project's CEO Mahesh Gadhavi said the new building complex will save thousands of people from travelling - sometimes daily - to Mumbai by train to do business.

According to SDB website, the complex has a recreational zone and parking area spread across 20 lakh square foot.

The newly-constructed Surat Diamond Bourse will be a "one-stop destination" for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers and traders.