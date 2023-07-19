What PM Modi Said On Indian Building, Now World's Largest Office

It took four years to construct the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the news that an upcoming building in Gujarat's Surat will become the world's largest office space, surpassing the Pentagon. In a tweet, PM Modi said that it "showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry" and "a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit". The building called Surat Diamond Bourse, a diamond trading centre, will be a "one-stop destination" for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers and traders. It will be inaugurated by PM Modi in November this year, as per a CNN report.

"Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities," the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

The 15-storey building is spread across 35 acres of land and has nine rectangular structures. They are all interconnected via a central spine.

According to the company that built the sprawling complex, it comprises over 7.1 million square feet of floor space.

According to SDB website, the complex has a recreational zone and parking area spread across 20 lakh square foot.

It is a not for profit organization promoted by SDB Diamond Bourse, a company registered under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and formed for the establishment and promotion of Diamond Bourse in Surat, Gujarat.

Surat is known as the gem capital of the world where 90 per cent of the world's diamonds are cut.