Surat Diamond Bourse: 5 Facts On World's Largest Office Overtaking Pentagon

With over 4,500 networked offices, the Diamond Bourse is the biggest interconnected building in the world. The office block is the largest customs clearing house in the nation and is even larger than the US Pentagon.

The newly constructed Surat Diamond Bourse will be a "one-stop destination" for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers and traders.

The building can house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds. The bourse would include a cutting-edge 'Customs Clearance House' for import-export; a jewellery mall catering to retail jewellery firms; and a facility for international banking and secure vaults.

It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3400 crore on a 35.54-acre plot of land.