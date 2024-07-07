7 Killed In Surat Building Collapse, Bodies Pulled Out Of Debris Overnight

Rescuers worked overnight to remove large concrete slabs that formed a mountain of debris at the site.

Seven bodies were pulled out of the rubble a day after a six-storey building collapsed in Surat, officials said on Sunday. The residential building, which had 30 apartments and five were occupied, collapsed in Sachin Pali village amid incessant rains over the last few days.

"The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered," Chief Fire Officer, Basant Pareek told news agency ANI. The seventh body was pulled out at 6 am, he added.

While the search operation is still on, rescuers believe no more residents are trapped under the debris.

On Saturday, a woman was rescued from under the debris, while 15 others were injured when the building came crashing down at around 2.45 pm, officials said.

Rescuers worked overnight to remove large concrete slabs that formed a mountain of debris at the site. NDRF and SDRF workers cut through the concrete to reach the trapped residents.

The building, constructed in 2017, had five families living inside it when it collapsed. According to police, several residents were at work when the collapse occurred but many others, who worked night shifts, were sleeping inside.

Locals said chaos ensued after the sudden collapse on Saturday and they rushed to save anyone they could from under the debris. While the building was only eight years old, most flats were vacant and dilapidated, officials said.

"Around five flats were occupied, mostly by those who work in factories in this area. When rescue work started, we heard the cries of those who were trapped. We rescued a woman from the rubble and sent her to hospital," said Commissioner of Police, Surat, Anupam Gehlot.

Earlier, the senior police officer had said that around 6-7 people were suspected to be trapped under the rubble and rescue operations were on to pull them out. "We can hear their voices from inside the rubble. They will be rescued soon," he said.