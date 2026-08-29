Indore Security Guard Crushed To Death By SUV After Spat With Driver, 2 Arrested

Police on Friday arrested the driver of an SUV and a woman accompanying him for allegedly running over and killing a security guard after he tried to stop them from speeding inside a housing colony.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

The arrested accused were identified as Raja Kumawat (31) and Sejal alias Shalini (29), said Lasudia police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav.

The duo were planning to flee Indore after the incident, he said, adding that a court remanded them in judicial custody following the arrest.

Security guard Dharmendra Malviya (30) was sitting with his family at the entrance of a city colony on Wednesday night when Kumawat arrived in an SUV, driving at high speed, another police official said.

Malviya stopped Kumawat from speeding inside the colony, leading to an argument.

Kumawat left the scene but returned a short while later, driving at even higher speed, and ran over Malviya and his 28-year-old wife Jyoti, the official said.

The security guard died on the spot while his wife was injured. Further probe was on, the official said.

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