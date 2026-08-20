IIM Indore To Conduct CAT 2026: Check Institute's Ranking, Courses Offered

IIM Indore: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. The application window is open and the last date for registration is set as September 15, 2026. Announcing this year's CAT exam, IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai stated that "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society."

Performance in the CAT 2026 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, and other similar inputs for short-listing candidates at various stages of the selection process.

IIM Indore is ranked eighth in the management category by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in its latest rankings. The institute offers the following courses:

Post Graduate Programme (PGP)

Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM)

Master of Science in Data Science and Management (MSDSM)

Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPMX)

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the institute, iimidr.ac.in, for course-related details. IIM Indore also offers Doctoral Programme in Management, the official notification stated. It is important to note that the CAT 2026 registration window will close at 5 pm on September 15, 2026.

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At the time of registration, candidates have to select any five test cities, as per their preference. They will be allotted one among the five preferred cities, subject to availability, the institute stated. As per official announcement, the CAT 2026 admit cards will be made available on November 4, 2026.