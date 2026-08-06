JEE Scores Can Now Get You Into IIMs: Check New Undergraduate Courses

JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores are no longer limited to admissions at the IITs. Five Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) now offer undergraduate programmes in emerging fields such as AI, Data Science, and Digital Business, with admissions based on JEE scores.

Until recently, admission to IIMs was primarily limited to postgraduate management programmes through the Common Admission Test (CAT). However, IIM Mumbai, IIM Lucknow, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Kozhikode have introduced three- and four-year undergraduate programmes in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Digital Business, and Management.

Most of these programmes are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) framework and offer multiple exit options. Students can earn a certificate or diploma after completing one or two years, while those who complete the full four-year programme receive an honours degree. Most programmes also include corporate internships from the third year onwards. Many institutes additionally offer merit-cum-means scholarships, Central Sector Scholarships, and education loan support.

IIMs Offering Undergraduate Programmes Through JEE Scores

IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai offers a four-year BS in Digital Science and Business Management programme. To be eligible, students must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) in Class 12 and secured at least 60 per cent marks. Admission is based on JEE Main Paper 1 scores. Candidates securing an All India Rank (AIR) between 15,000 and 20,000 may have a chance of admission, subject to an interview. The final merit list assigns 70 per cent weightage to JEE Main scores and 30 per cent to the interview.

IIM Lucknow

IIM Lucknow offers a BS in AI and Business Analytics for JEE Advanced-qualified candidates. Applicants must be below 21 years of age. Graduates can pursue careers as AI consultants, data engineers, business analysts, and technology entrepreneurs.

IIM Sambalpur

IIM Sambalpur offers a BS in Data Science and AI. Candidates must have completed Class 12 with PCM and secured at least 60 per cent marks. Selection is based on JEE Main percentile followed by an online interview. Students receive a BSc degree after completing three years and a BS (Honours) degree upon successful completion of the fourth year.

IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore offers a BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship for students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Admission is based on JEE Main, CUET-UG or the institute's own entrance test. Candidates securing more than 90 percentile in JEE Main may have an advantage during the selection process.

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode offers a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), a three- to four-year programme. Admission generally requires an aptitude test. However, candidates scoring above the 80th percentile in JEE Main are eligible for direct interview rounds.

Other IIMs Offering Integrated Management Programmes

Several other IIMs continue to offer the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), which combines undergraduate and postgraduate management education.

IIM Indore: Admission is through the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT). Strong performance in JEE Advanced may benefit candidates during the interview and evaluation process.

IIM Rohtak: Admission is through IPMAT, with candidates securing more than the 90th percentile in JEE Main receiving preference during shortlisting.

IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya: Admission is through the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT).

Strong Mathematics scores in JEE Main are given preference.

Other Institutes Accepting JEE Scores

Apart from IIMs, several other institutions also consider JEE scores for undergraduate admissions.

IIIT Hyderabad: Admission to select BTech-MS dual degree programmes is offered through JEE Main.

BITS Pilani: Admissions to BE and MSc dual degree programmes are conducted through BITSAT, which many JEE aspirants also take.

NMIMS: JEE Main scores are accepted as one of the admission routes for select BTech programmes, including Data Science and Business Analytics.

For detailed information on eligibility criteria, admission schedules, course structure, fees, scholarships, and other programme-specific requirements, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official websites of the respective institutes.