Yuva Sangam Phase 7 Registration Deadline Extended Till August 31: Youth Exchange Programme Details

Youth Exchange Programme: The Ministry of Education has extended the last date for online registration for Yuva Sangam Phase 7 till August 31, 2026, giving an additional opportunity to eligible candidates from across the country to register and participate in the youth exchange programme. Earlier, the last date to register was August 18.

As per the official information, interested youth aged between 18 and 30 years, including students of Higher Education Institutions, National Service Scheme (NSS) or Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) volunteers and young professionals, can register through the official Yuva Sangam portal at ebsb.aicte-india.org.

In a social media post on X, the ministry stated:

"Youth aged 18-30 years can register and be part of this unique youth exchange programme connecting young Indians across the country."

According to official information, 20 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including IITs, IIMs, Central Universities and NITs, have been identified as nodal institutions to host and facilitate the exchange programme.

Selected participants will undertake five to seven day educational and cultural tours (excluding travel days) to their paired states and UTs. "During these visits, participants will gain first hand exposure to local traditions, educational institutions, governance initiatives, innovation ecosystems, industries, heritage sites and community life," the official document stated.

Uttar Pradesh has been paired with Keralam, while Madhya Pradesh with Karnataka. Delhi University has been paired with the Central University of Tamil Nadu.

According to the central government, Yuva Sangam is a flagship youth exchange programme under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative, aimed at strengthening emotional bonds and fostering mutual understanding among young citizens from different States and Union Territories.