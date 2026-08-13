CAT 2026: 5 Key IIM Admission Changes MBA Aspirants Must Know

CAT 2026 is not just about getting a high percentile. MBA aspirants also need to keep an eye on what happens after the entrance exam, as several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have changed the way they shortlist and select candidates.

IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on November 29 in three sessions across around 170 cities. Registration is open until September 15, 2026. The exam pattern and syllabus remain unchanged.

Here are five changes candidates should know while preparing for the admission process.

Four IIMs have introduced a joint admission process

IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi and IIM Tiruchirappalli have come together for the Joint Admission Process (JAP) for their two-year MBA programmes. Candidates appearing for the common Personal Interview will still be considered separately by each institute, as the final merit lists and selection criteria are different.

CAP is no longer common to all IIMs

The Common Admission Process (CAP) has also changed. IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu and IIM Sirmaur participated in CAP 2026, while some other IIMs chose separate admission processes.

IIM Udaipur, for instance, has its own selection process, which includes CAT performance, a written test and a Personal Interview.

IIM Indore has revised its selection formula

IIM Indore changed its admission criteria for the 2026-28 batch. The institute increased the weightage given to CAT scores and reduced the weightage for Class 10 marks. Work experience was also included in the revised framework.

A high CAT score is not enough

Clearing the minimum CAT cut-off does not automatically mean an admission call. IIMs look at several other factors, including academic performance, sectional scores, work experience and performance in later selection rounds.

IIM Ahmedabad, for example, considers CAT scores, past academic performance, the Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview.

Each IIM has its own criteria

Admission rules can change from one year to another. Aspirants should therefore check the latest admission policy of every IIM they are targeting instead of relying only on previous year's cut-offs or selection weightages.