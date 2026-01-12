Indore Contaminated Water Deaths Rise To 23, Residents Live With Fear

The human cost of Indore's contaminated water crisis continues to climb. On Monday, the number of dead rose to 23 with the death of Bhagwandas Bharne, 64, son of Tukaram Bharne, who had been undergoing treatment for nearly 10 days, officials said.

Family members said Bhagwandas was first admitted to a private hospital before being referred to Bombay Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him with CPR after he suffered a cardiac arrest and placed him on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. He later died due to multi-organ failure, the family said, as the city struggles to contain the fallout of polluted water entering public supply lines.

Earlier, another death linked to the outbreak was reported, Kamala Bai, 59, wife of Tulsiram. She began vomiting and had diarrhoea around January 5-6. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to MY Hospital on January 7 and died during treatment on January 9, hospital sources said.

Even as investigations and relief measures continue, panic persists in Bhagirathpura, the worst-hit pocket. Residents say they have largely stopped using tap water for drinking and cooking, turning instead to RO, borewell and bottled water. Many are filtering and boiling water before use, an emergency routine that has become a daily necessity.

Hospital data indicates the pressure on critical care remains high and unstable. The number of patients in the ICU has fluctuated over the last week, 10 on January 8, 11 on January 10, and 13 on January 11. For several days, three patients have reportedly remained on ventilator support, underscoring the severity of the illness in critical cases.

The tragedy has triggered uncomfortable questions for a city that has seen massive investments in water infrastructure under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) projects, the AMRUT scheme, and the Smart City programme all aimed at strengthening supply and ensuring safe water round-the-clock.

Yet contaminated water still entered pipelines and reached thousands of homes, residents allege. The breach has put the spotlight on the administration's monitoring systems and institutional accountability. Residents of Bhagirathpura have filed a petition demanding that an FIR be registered against responsible officials. The petition alleges that people may have been consuming contaminated water for nearly two years, and that repeated warnings did not lead to meaningful action.

The residents have sought stringent charges, including culpable negligence resulting in death, and demanded that key officials be removed from their posts until the investigation is complete, arguing that it is necessary to ensure a fair and unbiased probe.