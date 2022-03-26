Indore Auditorium Cancels Ex Professor's Event, Says 'Government Order'

Author Shamsul Islam's scheduled event in Indore was cancelled citing "government orders"

An event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where retired professor and author Shamsul Islam was scheduled to attend was cancelled by a trust citing "government orders".

The Textile Development Trust, which runs the Jal Auditorium, sent a letter to the organisers a day before the talk event to cancel it citing "government orders".

The organisers again sought permission for the event on Friday, following which the auditorium owner replied that it can't allow the event to be held due to "unavoidable reasons".

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and author Ashok Pandey were also scheduled to attend the event.

"We have got information from the administration that the programme can't be held here," Textile Development Trust Secretary MC Rawat told NDTV.

On the reason behind the denial of permission, Mr Rawat, thumping on his desk, said, "The government told us not to allow it. Tomorrow, if the government says they want to take over this desk, I will have to give it."

Mr Islam said he has been travelling across the country talking about the need for religious harmony. "Some people are trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. I want to read Maulana Hasrat Mohani's song about Lord Krishna. I have read this in 20 places in Bhopal and there has been no problem. But they want me to stop," Mr Islam told NDTV.

Mr Islam taught Political Science at Delhi University. His website says he has been writing against religious bigotry, totalitarianism and persecution of women, among other issues. The retired professor says he has done fundamental research work on the "rise of nationalism and its development in India and around the world".