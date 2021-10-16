Indo-US Joint Training Exercise 'Ek Yudh Abhyas 21' Commences In Alaska

The joint training exercise commenced with an opening ceremony. (Representational)

The 17th Edition of Indo-US joint training exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 21" commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska on Friday.

The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

Over 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 MADRAS Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise.

The joint training exercise commenced with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, "Jana Gana Mana" and "The Star-Spangled Banner".

During the opening ceremony Major General Brian Eifler, Commander US Army, Alaska, formally welcomed the Indian contingent. He urged both contingents to focus on improving cohesion and interoperability to achieve the training objectives of the exercise. He stressed the importance of the free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each others'' experiences, said the Ministry of Defence.

The joint exercise will facilitate both Armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness through information exchange. This will help them in undertaking joint operations at the Battalion level in mountainous terrain with cold climatic conditions under the ambit of the United Nations.