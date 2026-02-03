US-Iran Meeting To Take Place In Turkey On February 6: Report

A meeting between the United States and Iran is likely to take place in Turkey on February 6, an Arab official told AFP on Tuesday, after Tehran called for the restart of nuclear talks and Washington warned of consequences if a deal was not reached.

"A meeting between US negotiators and senior Iranian officials was likely to take place on Friday in Turkey," the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

"The potential meeting had been arranged following interventions by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Oman," they added.

