Rich Iranians Partied In Turkey During Anti-Khamenei Protests: Report

Wealthy Iranians reportedly crossed into Turkey to escape the unrest at home, partying in bars and nightclubs while protests continued across Iran.

The Turkish province of Van, on Iran's eastern border, has long been popular with Iranian tourists. In recent weeks, the city has seen a rise in rich Iranians arriving to avoid political instability, The Telegraph reported. Despite reports of deadly crackdowns and a nationwide internet blackout in Iran, elite visitors were reportedly seen drinking, socialising and dancing in Van.

“It's so insulting,” one Iranian told the outlet. “Imagine if in your country thousands of people had been killed. Would you have the heart to go out dancing in a bar?”

A night out, including entry, drinks and hookah, in Van reportedly costs more than the average monthly salary in Iran, about 75 Pounds (over Rs 9,000).

“These people benefit from the regime,” another Iranian said about the partygoers. “They left Iran for now, because they were worried about staying there. Here, they can feel safe.” They added, “They have made a lot of money from their businesses in Iran, and then they come here to spend it.”

Inside clubs, some Iranians reportedly spoke of lives untouched by the chaos back home. One woman said she had spoken to relatives only days earlier, even as millions inside Iran were cut off due to an internet shutdown. She talked about the international company she ran with her husband while smoking hookah and drinking vodka.

“They're very rich, they don't care about what happens,” an Iranian tea merchant said of elite visitors. “They want to stay in power and keep making money. They are out of touch with the general public.” “But we, poor people, we come here to sell eggs, tea, just to earn a little more. All of us are really afraid of the regime.”

Others crossing the border alleged mass killings were taking place and feared the real death count could be far higher than confirmed figures. HRANA, a US-based human rights group, has verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, and more than 22,000 arrests. Other groups have reportedly warned that the numbers could be much higher.

In Van, the mood inside clubs reportedly remained far removed from politics. Music played, people danced, and talk of regime change never came up. The city has a strong Iranian presence. Many cafes offer menus in Farsi and serve Persian food. Some Iranians have married locals and settled there.

Despite weeks of unrest, the border has stayed open. At the Kapikoy crossing, travellers moved between the two countries, even as violence was reported inside Iran. Some crossed to access the internet during the blackout.

“People went out to protest innocently and were met with bullets,” one man told The National as he returned to Iran with his family. “The Islamic Republic does not want people to protest.”

Many said that their anger was directed at the government, not the country. “We are happy with Iran, but not with our government,” one man from Tehran said. “Ninety per cent of people are not happy with the economy.”