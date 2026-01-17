The Day Ayatollah Khomeini Returned To Iran After 14 Years In Exile

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979, after 14 years in exile. He came back weeks after the Shah and his family fled the country. This paved the way for the establishment of a fundamentalist Islamic government under Khomeini's leadership, according to History.com.

Khomeini, a politically active Shi'ite cleric, had been a vocal critic of the Shah of Iran's Western-influenced policies. He spent 14 years in exile in Iraq before relocating to France, where he continued to oppose the monarchy. By January 1979, growing public anger forced the Shah to leave Iran, setting the stage for Khomeini's return a month later.

Return Flight Draws Global Media Attention

According to The New York Times' February 2, 1979 edition, as the jumbo jet carrying the exiled Islamic leader from France approached Teheran, Khomeini and his followers knelt for prayers in the first-class upstairs lounge.

In the second-class compartment at the rear of the aircraft, 120 reporters and photographers were having breakfast of mushroom omelette and coffee. The chartered Air France Boeing 797 began its descent into Tehran five and a half hours after take-off, with the French crew growing anxious about the reception awaiting them.

The pilot conducted a low pass over the airport to ensure the runway was clear of tanks. As the aircraft touched down, cries of “God is great” were heard from the first-class section.

Massive Crowds Greet Khomeini

Wearing his trademark black robe and turban, the then 78-year-old cleric slowly emerged from the aircraft, holding on to the pilot with his right hand. His son, Ahmad, followed closely behind, according to Al Jazeera. Video footage showed supporters and members of the media in a frenzy as they gathered on the tarmac.

Security personnel quickly escorted Khomeini to a waiting vehicle amid the chaos. While some reports said he was taken away in a Mercedes-Benz, a BBC article stated that Khomeini was transported in a blue-and-white Chevrolet.

Despite the celebrations, Khomeini appeared composed, occasionally stroking his silvery beard and raising his hand in greeting. With roads clogged by well-wishers, he later travelled by helicopter to a nearby cemetery to pay tribute to demonstrators killed during the revolution and to address the public. According to the BBC, up to five million people lined the streets of Tehran to witness his return.

Khomeini's First Speech After Returning

Khomeini adopted a confrontational tone towards the government of then-Prime Minister Shahpur Bakhtiar. In his first speech after returning to Iran, Khomeini declared, "I will break their teeth. I appoint the government, I appoint the government in support of this nation."

With religious fervour running high, Ayatollah Khomeini consolidated his authority and began transforming Iran into a religious state, according to History.com. His return not only marked the collapse of the Shah's regime but also set the stage for various events later that year, including the storming of the US embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979, the 15th anniversary of his exile.