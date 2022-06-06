Border Police Team Set Record By Practising Yoga At 22,850 Feet Altitude

ITBP has taken many initiatives to promote yoga.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers practised yoga at an altitude of 22,850 feet in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand amid snow.

The ITBP mountaineers were on the summit of Mount Abi Gamin last week where they held a high altitude yoga session at a place in the snow-capped terrain en route.

While approaching the summit of the mountain, the 14-member team of the ITBP mountaineers practised yoga for 20 minutes amidst snow on June 1 and recorded the highest high-altitude yoga practice session to date by anyone, stated a release by ITBP.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision on the International Day of Yoga, the ITBP mountaineers practised yoga at such an altitude to give the message to the people to remain fit by practising various yoga asanas.

Over the years, the ITBP has taken many initiatives to promote yoga by performing asanas at top mountain ridges in the higher reaches of the Himalayas.

