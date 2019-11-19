Indira Gandhi 102nd Birth Anniversary: In Congress' Tweet, Women Share Qualities Of India's First Woman PM They Wish To Copy

Indira Gandhi Jayanti: Women share what inspires them the most about Indira Gandhi's life.

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, famous as the “Iron Lady of India” was born today on November 19, in 1917. On her 102nd birth anniversary today, Twitter is abuzz with tributes for the role model for women. On this special occasion, the official handle of the Congress party compiled a short video where the young women talk about the qualities of Indira Gandhi they wish to emulate. From her leadership skills, courage and decisive nature, to qualities of empathy and treating everyone equally, women shared what inspires them the most about Indira Gandhi's life.

"Want to be assertive like Indira Gandhi, in this male-dominated patriarchal world, Indira Gandhi was and has always been a major role model," a woman says in the video.

"Her administration skills influenced me greatly and he fearless governance inspires me," said another woman.

A number of women spoke about her courage, empathy, independence and strong leadership skills. Watch the video here.

What quality would the women of today want to emulate from India's first female Prime Minister, the Iron Lady, Smt. Indira Gandhi. #IndiasIndirapic.twitter.com/9RrMA81z0k — Congress (@INCIndia) November 19, 2019

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior party colleagues reached Shakti Sthal in Delhi, the former Prime Minister's memorial, to pay their respects this morning. The senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were seen paying floral tributes at Shakti Sthal.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, on her 102nd birth anniversary in a tweet this morning.

"Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

"Blessed with strong leadership abilities, the Iron Lady played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay heartiest tributes to my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi for her grandmother.

Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, country's first Prime Minister. She was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She became a member of Rajya Sabha in August 1964 and served till February 1967. She was the member of Lok Sabha during fourth, fifth and sixth sessions.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards October 31, 1984, months after she ordered Operation Bluestar, in which the army stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists who were hiding inside.

