PM Modi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Twitter On Her Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, on her 102nd birth anniversary in a tweet this morning. "Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, country's first Prime Minister. She was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

She became a member of Rajya Sabha in August 1964 and served till February 1967. She was the member of Lok Sabha during fourth, fifth and sixth sessions.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered Operation Bluestar, in which the army stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside.

PM Modi had remembered Indira Gandhi, also known as 'Iron Lady', last month on her death anniversary.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior party colleagues reached Shakti Sthal in Delhi, the former Prime Minister's memorial, to pay their respects this morning. The senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were seen paying floral tributes at the memorial.

Remembering his grandmother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "Blessed with strong leadership abilities, the Iron Lady played a key role in establishing India as a strong country. I pay heartiest tributes to my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary," Mr Gandhi tweeted this morning in Hindi.

Tributes poured in on social media as users remembered her inspiring quotes.

