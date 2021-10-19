IndiGo Warns Candidates Against Fake Job Offers

The carrier said it is conducting anti-fake jobs campaign across social media to raise awareness (File)

IndiGo on Tuesday cautioned candidates to be cognizant of fake job offers, saying certain people are using the name of airline's employees to demand money in exchange for interviews, jobs or trainings.

In a statement, the airline stated: "The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting trainings on joining."

IndiGo "strictly" advises to report the matter to the police if someone asks for money and promises a job at the airline.

"IndiGo is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported, along with spreading awareness," the statement mentioned.

The carrier said it is conducting anti-fake jobs campaign across social media to raise awareness on how certain people claiming to represent IndiGo are misusing the brand name and the names of its employees to demand money in exchange for jobs, interviews or trainings.

"We believe that as the market leader, it is our responsibility to identify and control such malpractices that not just impact IndiGo but also other companies in the sector," IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

"We have been working in close collaboration with law enforcement department to identify these offenders with success in the past. We hope to put an end to this menace with support from the police department and awareness amongst people," he added.

