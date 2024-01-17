IndiGo App, Website Down Amid Simmering Anger Over Flight Delays

IndiGo has announced a system upgrade.

Amidst all the travel disruption, IndiGo has announced a system upgrade to provide improved customer services. The airlines on Wednesday shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that carries the screenshot of the statement.

The airlines informed that due to their system update operations, travelers will not be able to make any bookings, modify the bookings or avail the web check-in facility on the IndiGo site.

The statement read, “We are on flight mode. Our systems are undergoing an upgrade to provide an improved customer experience. While we are ensuring uninterrupted flight operations, self-baggage drop and Digi Yatra will be unavailable, and no bookings/modifications/web check-in can be done as our website, mobile app and contact centre are impacted. We will be back soon. Stay tuned.”

Sharing the statement, IndiGo wrote, “Sit tight, we'll be back soon.”

This announcement comes a day after IndiGo released a statement informing users about the duration of their system upgrade.

IndiGo wrote, “To provide improved customer experience, our systems will be upgraded from 2300hrs IST on January 16, 2024, till 0830hrs IST on January 17, 2024. While we will ensure uninterrupted flight operations at all our airports, self-baggage drop and Digi Yatra will be unavailable, and our website, app and contact centre will be impacted. Please complete your web check-in, print/download your boarding pass, and make modifications to your booking in advance.” The post has since been deleted.

IndiGo Airlines has been under fire lately for its delayed flights across the nation. Recently, the airlines made headlines after an angry flier on a Delhi-Goa flight attacked the pilot.

A source informed NDTV that the passenger may have been sitting in the plane, with his 100-odd co-passengers, for nearly 10 hours, waiting for the Airbus A20 to take off.

So when the pilot was announcing a further delay, the passenger who has identified as Sahil Kataria, reportedly ran up from his seat in the last row to slap co-captain Anup Kumar.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 07:40 AM, but as per the flight tracking website FlightAware, it only departed at 05.33 PM.

The prolonged delays were caused due to bad weather including heavy fog limiting visibility, and an enforced change of crew due to flight duty time limitations.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on Wednesday penned down a detailed note, revealing that she was also a victim of delayed Indigo flights. On X (formerly Twitter), the actress wrote, “On my 3rd flight in 3 days… day 1, @IndiGo6E delayed by over 4 hours. Day 2, @IndiGo6E delayed by 4 hours. But the only direct flights on some routes are often Indigo. Day 3, international flight, no problem. On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed. Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended.”

She added, “I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don't condone violence). Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates a lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don't recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don't wake up, we deserve it haina?”

Apart from Richa Chadha, celebrities like Ranvir Shorey and Radhika Apte has also complained about IndiGo flight delays in the last few days.