'Will File Complaint For Trauma': Actor Ranvir Shorey's Airport Nightmare

Actor Ranvir Shorey slammed IndiGo Airlines on Monday for a harrowing experience that allegedly unfolded during a flight delay lasting more than 10 hours. The actor shared a detailed account of his ordeal on social media, accusing the airline of poor communication, misleading information, and a lack of transparency regarding the reasons behind the delay.

Mr Shorey has alleged that when he and seven others arrived at the airport for their scheduled 2 pm flight, IndiGo Airlines informed them two hours before departure that the flight was delayed by three hours due to foggy weather conditions. Despite their initial understanding of such weather-related issues, the situation escalated when the departure time was changed multiple times without clear explanations, Mr Shorey has claimed.

Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 15, 2024

"Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year, these things happen sometimes," Mr Shorey wrote on social media.

Mr Shorey also alleged discrepancies in the information provided by the airline staff. He claimed that the aircraft was reported to be coming from Kolkata, an airport not experiencing fog issues, and had already arrived in Bangalore.

"One of my friends looked up the Indigo website to check the routing of our aircraft. It very clearly said that the aircraft that was supposed to fly us was coming in from Kolkata, which had reported no fog issues and had already arrived at Bangalore. When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website had not been updated properly, and gave us his 'personal guarantee' that the flight would take off at around 8 pm," he claimed in his post.

After enduring hours of alleged misinformation and delays, the flight finally took off around midnight, Mr Shorey claimed, a staggering 10 hours after the initially scheduled time.

The actor, seen in popular films like "Khosla Ka Ghosla" and "Bheja Fry", announced his intention to file a complaint against Indigo Airlines for the distressing experience that he and his fellow passengers had endured.

Ove the last two days, both the Delhi and Mumbai airports have seen hundreds of flights delayed due to dense fog conditions in north India.