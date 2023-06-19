IndiGo To Buy 500 Airbus Planes, Breaks Air India's Record Aircraft Order

IndiGo has announced a 500-aircraft deal with Airbus, the largest in aviation history. The deal has topped the 470-aircraft deal recently signed by Air India.

The order for 500 A320 Family aircraft sets the "record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation," Airbus said i a statement.

"The latest agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, establishing its position as the world's biggest A320 Family customer, added the statement from Airbus.

"It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo's new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An order book now of almost 1000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfil its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India," Airbus quoted IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers as saying.