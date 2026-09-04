IndiGo Plane Hits Pole During Parking At Srinagar Airport

The upright metal pole went sideways as an IndiGo plane ran into it during parking at the Srinagar airport, showed pictures from the accident site.

The flight, operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar, got into the accident while being positioned at Bay No. 6 at the airport at 9 am.

All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

Passengers and crew were safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.

A front angle shows the plane hitting the pole at the Srinagar airport

The details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities as per the prescribed procedures. The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage.

Meanwhile, airport operations remain normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as per schedule.