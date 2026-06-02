Srinagar Airport To Remain Closed Twice A Week From July To September

Flight operations at Srinagar airport will face major disruptions as the authorities have decided to close the airport twice a week for three months. The partial closure of the airport will start from July 1 to facilitate essential maintenance work of the runway.

Javed Anjum, Airport Director, said the passenger flight operations will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday every week in the months of July, August and September to carry out repair, maintenance and expansion of the runway.

"It's after a gap of 15 years, maintenance of runway is being carried out. Last time it was in 2011. We have tried to ensure minimal disruption to air traffic. For two days in a week, flight operations will be suspended," said Anjum.

A NOTAM, or notice to airmen, by the Indian Air Force has already restricted flight operations at Srinagar Airport. According to the NOTAM, flights can operate between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM. This has led to the suspension of all the late evening and early morning flights at Srinagar airport.

During the peak season, around 100 flights operate from Srinagar Airport, but due to restricted time of flight operations, the airport currently manages less than 40 flights daily.

Srinagar airport is a defence airport, and the Indian Air Force operates and maintains the runway.

Officials say the earlier plan was to shut the airport on Saturdays and Sundays between August 1 and October 15, but the timing of repair work was preponed, and instead of being weakened, it was decided to close flight operations on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The partial closure coincides with peak tourist season in Kashmir, which has been emerging from the shadow of last year's Pahalgam terrorist attack and the subsequent short war between India and Pakistan.