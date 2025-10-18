IndiGo To Buy 30 More Wide-Body A350-900 Aircraft

IndiGo on Friday announced a firm order to buy 30 additional A350-900 planes from Airbus as the country's largest airline seeks to have more wide-body aircraft for its international expansion.

The airline, which has been increasing its international operations, currently has more than 400 planes in its fleet and over 900 aircraft on order.

With the latest announcement from IndiGo, which did not disclose financial details, now the total confirmed orders for the wide-body A350-900 stands at 60.

The carrier has purchase rights for another 40 A350 family aircraft.

Separately, the airline has signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to equip its fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft with Trent XWB-84 engines.

In a release, the airline said it has signed a contract with Airbus confirming the conversion of 30 out of its 70 purchase rights of Airbus A350-900 aircraft into firm orders.

"With this, IndiGo doubles its wide-body order from 30 to 60 Airbus A350-900 aircraft," it said in a release.

In June, both sides had inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for these additional 30 aircraft.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the conversion of the MoU into a firm order for 30 additional A350-900s is a testament to the airline's confidence in the future of Indian aviation and the strategic partnership with Airbus, further reinforced by the strong start of our long-haul operations.

"These aircraft, as they join our fleet in the years to come, will play a pivotal role in enabling IndiGo to expand its reach, connect India with more destinations across the globe," he said.

IndiGo commenced long-haul services with leased wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners from July. The airline's first A350-900 aircraft is expected to join the fleet in 2027.

Airbus, in a release, said India, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, is witnessing a surge in international travel as the economy grows and household incomes rise.

The A350 is perfectly positioned to serve the country's aspirations for long-range travel, it added.

"While the A320 Family aircraft are supporting the democratisation of air travel in India, the A350 has become the reference aircraft to unlock the potential of the international market for the Indian carrier," the aircraft maker said in the release.

Meanwhile, details about the number of engines and price with respect to the Rolls-Royce were not disclosed.

"The Trent XWB-84 engines deliver an impressive 84,000 pounds of thrust, offering industry-leading fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and outstanding reliability for long-haul operations," IndiGo said in another release.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo said it will start operating narrow-body A321XLR aircraft from January 2026 with flights to Athens from Delhi and Mumbai.

