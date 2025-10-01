'India's Trade Pact With European Countries Comes Into Force': Piyush Goyal

The free trade agreement between India and the four European nations bloc EFTA has come into force, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said the pact will unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and job creation, benefiting people and businesses.

"Truly a historic day, as the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) comes into force," he said in a post on X.

Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin said, "Today marks the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between EFTA and India".

