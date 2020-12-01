India's Positive Covid Cases Per Million Lowest Among Big Nations Last Week: Ministry

"Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India are at 211, which is the lowest. Last seven days trend shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," Health Secretary said.

India's Positive Covid Cases Per Million Lowest Among Big Nations Last Week: Ministry

The average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72 per cent: Health Secretary (Representational)

New Delhi:

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said that average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72 per cent.

"Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India are at 211, which is the lowest. Last seven days trend shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," he said.

Newsbeep

Bhushan said death percentage is also higher in other big nations compared to India.

"India has recorded two deaths per million while it is nine deaths per million worldwide in the last seven days. There are many nations that recorded over 50 deaths per million," Mr Bhushan said.

Comments
COVID-19 casesPositive COVID-19 CasesLowest last week

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india