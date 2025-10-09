India's "Dump Truck" Jibe, And A J&K Reminder To Pakistan At UN

India's Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary delivered a strong rebuttal to Pakistan's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly's Third Committee on October 8, asserting that the Union Territory "remains an integral and inalienable part of India."

Calling Pakistan's remarks "baseless," Chaudhary said they reflected Islamabad's "habitual misuse" of UN platforms to divert global attention from its own "rigged elections, jailing of opposition leaders, and violent suppression of protests."

Taking a pointed swipe at Pakistan's leadership, he noted that even its Army Chief recently described the country as a 'dump truck', revealing deep-rooted governance failures.

Highlighting India's developmental strides, the MP said "over 250 million people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty" in the last decade. Nearly 800 million citizens benefit from the Public Distribution System, with social security reaching over 60 percent of the population, he added.

Women's empowerment, he said, has become "a national mission." Citing the Women's Reservation Bill (2023) as a "landmark reform," Chaudhary pointed to record female enrolment in higher education and a rise in women's workforce participation to 40.3 percent in 2024-25.

He also spotlighted India's focus on youth and technology-driven growth, listing programmes such as MY Bharat, Skill India, PM-NAPS, and the YUVAi AI skilling initiative. Digital inclusion, he said, had transformed governance - with Direct Benefit Transfers delivering over USD 500 billion and UPI revolutionising financial inclusion.

India's Meri Panchayat App, which won the WSIS 2025 Champion award, was cited as an example of how technology is empowering more than 2,65,000 village councils.

Concluding his address, Chaudhary reaffirmed India's goal of building a "Viksit Bharat - Developed India by 2047." Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, India "will stand as a trusted partner of the Global South and the United Nations-an enduring contrast to Pakistan's divisive approach."