Indian Navy's 'Credible, Swift' Actions Saved Over 500 Lives: Envoy To UN

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council session on maritime safety, India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish highlighted the Indian Navy's central role in keeping global sea routes secure as piracy and attacks escalate across the Western Arabian Sea.

“Over the last two years, in response to shipping attacks and rising incidents of piracy in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed over 35 ships in the region, carried out more than 1000 boarding operations and has responded to over 35 incidents,” Harish said at the meeting, co-hosted by Greece, the Philippines, Denmark, Japan, Panama and Romania.

During the discussion on “Maritime Safety and Security: Protection of Seafarers”, he highlighted that the Navy's swift, high-risk interventions have saved hundreds of lives across borders. “The credible and swift actions of the Indian Navy have saved more than 520 lives, irrespective of nationality,” he noted. He further added, “Since November 2023, the Indian Navy has safely escorted over 367 merchant vessels, carrying over 14.7 million metric tonnes of cargo, valued at over 6.3 billion dollars.”

'Credible & Swift' Indian Navy Actions Have Saved 500 Lives - Irrespective Of Nationality' - 🇮🇳 Envoy Tells UN



The meeting took place against the backdrop of growing instability at sea, from Houthi strikes in the Red Sea to renewed piracy off the Somalia coast, disruptions that have put essential shipping lanes and thousands of seafarers at risk.

Harish also pointed to the effectiveness of the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which supports real-time maritime intelligence exchange.

He showcased India's ‘Sagar Mein Samman' initiative, part of Maritime India Vision 2030, highlighting gender-sensitive safety measures and the deployment of an all-women ship crew as examples of progressive maritime policy.

“India stands ready to work with the international community to strengthen seafarer protection, promote gender equality and improve the lives of those who serve aboard ships,” he said, linking these efforts to India's wider MAHASAGAR vision – “Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.”

