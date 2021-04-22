India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 13.23 Crores

As many as eight states account for 59.25 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.23 crore, as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the union health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today and over 22 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"These include 92,19,544 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,52,071 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,16,32,050 FLWs (1st dose), 59,36,530 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,78,67,118 1st dose beneficiaries and 57,60,331 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,44,28,884 (1st dose) and 16,34,116 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.

As many as eight states account for 59.25 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

"As on Day-96 of the vaccination drive (April 21, 2021), 22,11,334 vaccine doses were given. 15,01,704 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,499 sessions for 1st dose and 7,09,630 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine," the health ministry said.

As per the health ministry bulletin, 3,14,835 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,468 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 75.66 per cent of the new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 22,91,428. It now comprises 14.38 per cent of the country's total positive cases and a net incline of 1,33,890 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.99 per cent of India's total active cases.

With 1,78,841 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,34,54,880 today.

Moreover, the national recovery rate is 84.46 per cent and the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.16 per cent.

The ministry said that 2,104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568) followed by Delhi with 249 daily deaths.

Ten states account for 81.08 per cent of the new deaths in the country.

Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.