India's ambitious plan to hand over production of its most trusted launch vehicle to private industry has hit another delay. The first privately-built Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), designated PSLV-N1, is now expected to make its maiden flight in the first quarter of 2027-nearly three years later than originally envisioned under a landmark public-private partnership.

The revised timeline was announced by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at the India International Space Conclave in New Delhi. The rocket is being manufactured by a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under a contract awarded by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

The delay is significant because PSLV-N1 is the first rocket being built under India's programme to transfer end-to-end production of an operational launch vehicle to the private sector. The initiative is seen as a key test of the country's broader effort to expand industry participation in the space economy.

A Rs 860-Crore Contract That Has Missed Its Deadline

In September 2022, NSIL awarded the HAL-L&T consortium a contract worth around Rs 860 crore for the production of five PSLV-XL rockets. Under the original schedule, the first vehicle was to be manufactured within 24 months, placing its delivery deadline around September 2024. The remaining four rockets were expected to follow at six-month intervals, with all five slated for delivery by 2026.

Why Is The Launch Being Delayed?

That timeline has since slipped considerably. According to L&T Senior Vice-President A T Ramchandani, the rocket itself is ready, but its launch depends on payload coordination and the availability of a suitable launch window.

PSLV's Track Record: From Success To Recent Setbacks

Since its maiden launch in 1993, PSLV has become one of ISRO's most dependable launch vehicles, carrying Indian and foreign satellites into orbit. According to the data, it has completed 64 launches, of which 59 were successful, four failed and one was a partial failure. This puts its overall success rate at 92 per cent.

However, its recent performance shows a shift. Between 2021 and 2024, PSLV recorded a 100 per cent success rate across 10 launches.

This changed in 2025, when PSLV-C61 failed on May 18. Its next mission, PSLV-C62, also failed on January 12, 2026. Both missions encountered anomalies in the third stage, marking two consecutive mission failures.

Is India Pushing The Private Space Sector?

Yes. Since opening up the space sector to private participation in 2020, India has seen a sharp rise in space startups, from just one in 2014 to around 440 by August 2026.

Cumulative private investment has also increased from $100.5 million in 2021-22 to $618.5 million by March 2026. India's space economy, estimated at $8.4 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $44 billion by 2033 and $100 billion by 2040.