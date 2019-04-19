2 Indian Navy Warships To Take Part In Chinese Fleet Review

Indian Navy would be represented in the Chinese International Fleet Review by INS Kolkata and INS Shakti.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to review the warships.

The celebrations are being held by the Chinese as part of the 70th Anniversary of the People's Liberation Army's Navy there and major navies are likely to take part in it.

"Indian Navy Ships Kolkata and Shakti are scheduled to arrive Qingdao, China on 21 Apr 19 to participate in the International Fleet Review as part of 70th Anniversary celebrations of PLA (Navy)," Indian Navy said.

International Fleet Review (IFR) is a parade of naval ships, aircraft, and submarines, and is organised by nations to promote goodwill, strengthen cooperation and showcase their organisational capabilities.

IFR also serves as an ideal platform for the world's navies to showcase their prowess and indigenous ship designing and shipbuilding capabilities in the international arena.

INS Kolkata is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to address threats in all dimensions of naval warfare while the INS Shakti, a replenishment ship, is one of the largest tankers displacing over 27,000 tonnes and capable of carrying 15,000 tonnes of liquid cargo and over 500 tonnes of solid cargo including victuals and ammunition.

"The visit of Indian Navy's most potent destroyer and versatile fleet support ship showcases India''s prowess, reach and sustainability in addition to indigenous shipbuilding capability," the Navy said.

