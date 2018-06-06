Indian Navy Ship 'INS Kulish' Reaches Indonesia Warship INS Kulish seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain.

Share EMAIL PRINT INS Kulish reached Indonesia days after the two countries vowed to deepen maritime engagement. New Delhi: A missile corvette and a maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy today reached Indonesia, days after the two countries vowed to deepen maritime engagement.



The Indian Navy said the visit of the warship INS Kulish seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Indonesia last week during which both the countries agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and called for freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.



China has been expanding its military influence in the Indo-Pacific region and India and several other countries including the US have been pushing for a rules-based order for the region. The two countries, particularly, decided to enhance maritime cooperation.



The missile corvette and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft of the Andaman and Nicobar Command arrived at Belawan in Indonesia to attend the final phase of the 31st edition of the India-Indonesia coordinated patrol from June 6 to 9.



Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the chief maritime concerns of the region.



The Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with surveillance of Exclusive Economic Zones, search and rescue and capability-enhancement activities.



"The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas," the Navy said.





A missile corvette and a maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy today reached Indonesia, days after the two countries vowed to deepen maritime engagement.The Indian Navy said the visit of the warship INS Kulish seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Indonesia last week during which both the countries agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and called for freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.China has been expanding its military influence in the Indo-Pacific region and India and several other countries including the US have been pushing for a rules-based order for the region. The two countries, particularly, decided to enhance maritime cooperation.The missile corvette and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft of the Andaman and Nicobar Command arrived at Belawan in Indonesia to attend the final phase of the 31st edition of the India-Indonesia coordinated patrol from June 6 to 9.Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the chief maritime concerns of the region. The Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with surveillance of Exclusive Economic Zones, search and rescue and capability-enhancement activities."The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas," the Navy said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter