Indian Navy Ship Reaches Kuwait To Bring Liquid Medical Oxygen

INS Kolkata arrives at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, for shipment of liquid medical oxygen to India.

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kolkata reached Port Shuwaikh in Kuwait today to bring liquid medical oxygen and other medical items to India, the Indian Navy said.

"Earlier the ship had embarked 200 bottles of oxygen and 43 oxygen concentrators from Doha, Qatar," it said in the statement.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states report a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

Op #SamudraSetu_II#INSKolkata reached Port Shuwaikh, #Kuwait to embark critical medical supplies in support of nation's #FightAgainstCorona.

Ship was rcvd by @AmbSibiGeorge, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait & HE Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Asst Foreign Minister, Asia Affairs, Kuwait (1/2) https://t.co/F5nisQx20Mpic.twitter.com/x6y1Ens4dY — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 4, 2021

The Indian Navy said: "In support of the nation's fight against Covid-19 and as part of operation Samudra Setu II, INS Kolkata arrived Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait on May 4 and will embark Liquid Medical Oxygen and medical stores from Kuwait."

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death count increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

