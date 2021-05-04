Oxygen Cylinders, Medical Equipment, Ventilators Arrive From US, UAE, UK, Kuwait

India's overall fatalities have crossed 2.18 lakh with almost two crore infections till now.

Large shipments of Covid-related aid arrived today from various countries in India which is facing an acute resource crunch amid its ferocious battle against the pandemic. The consignments included oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical equipment, the Ministry of External Affairs said today.

The aid comes amid a ravaging second wave of COVID-19 in the country where the overall fatalities have crossed 2.22 lakh with over two crore cases till now. Yesterday alone, 3.57 lakh fresh infections were reported along with over 3,400 deaths.

The international community has initiated several lines of supply to help India meet its emergency needs.

A flight carrying 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other medical supplies arrived today from Kuwait.

"Today, a ship departs from Al-Shuaiba Port for India carrying three tanks, each with a capacity of 25 metric tonnes, with a total of 75 metric tonnes, and 1,000 gas cylinders with a capacity of 40 litres and other relief material," Kuwait's Ambassador to India, Jasem Ibrahem JM Al Najem, said according to an ANI report.

Deepening our fraternal ties of friendship. Thank Kuwait for shipment of 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived today. pic.twitter.com/roe34CmlnU — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2021

India's Foreign Ministry also tweeted today about shipments arriving at the Mundhra Port from the UAE, which included tankers liquid oxygen.

"Further consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 7 ISO tankers with 20 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each arrive at Mundra Port (India). First such shipment of LMO to India. Deeply value the support from UAE. Will help augment oxygen availability," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He then announced the arrival of the 5th in a series of consignments carrying medical equipment that arrived from the US. The latest one carried 545 oxygen concentrators. The Delhi Customs have swiftly cleared the shipment.

The US Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid slated for India have been delayed due to maintenance issues and will reach by Wednesday, ANI reported.

The White House had announced that the US will be delivering medical supplies worth over $100 million in the coming days to India.

Meanwhile, another set of supplies arrived in Chennai today from the UK.