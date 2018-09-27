Indian Navy Plans 2-Day Event To Commemorate Surgical Strike Across LoC

Indian Navy will celebrate the second anniversary of the surgical strike with events in Mumbai and Goa

The Indian Navy has planned a two-day event starting September 29 in Mumbai and Goa to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strike carried out by the defence forces in 2016 to destroy terror launch pads across the Line of Control or LoC, an official said today.

The event, which will take place in the Ballard Pier Cruiser Wharf at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command, will have exhibition stalls and video walls, the navy official said. The entry for the event venue will be from Tiger Gate, the official informed.

"The events will showcase the gallant action of the army in carrying out the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, and will also remember the sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Uri incident," the official said.

The various events that have been planned include an exhibition showcasing the valour of armed forces, display of ships, submarines, aircraft, arms and equipment models etc, he said.

Ships will be open to public and visits by schoolchildren as well as NCC cadets to ships, submarines and air stations are being planned, he added.

Schoolchildren will be encouraged to participate in letter-writing and card and poster competitions to honour valiant soldiers, he said.

The army had carried out surgical strikes across the LoC to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror launch pads on the night of September 28-29, 2016.