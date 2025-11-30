Video Shows India's Chetak Choppers Rescuing Civilians In Flood-Hit Lanka

Indian Navy's Chetak helicopters from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant are actively engaged in rescuing people stranded due to severe flooding in Sri Lanka triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. The Indian government launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the island nation.

A video released by the High Commission of India in Colombo shows the rescue operations in action. Filmed from the helicopter, it captures personnel lowering ropes, harnesses, and inflatable rafts to reach those trapped in floodwaters. Survivors are seen swimming towards the rescue lines and being hoisted to safety.

The caption read, “Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Chetak helicopters from the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant carried out search and rescue sorties in Sri Lanka today, supporting people affected by Cyclone Ditwah. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time, working together to save lives and provide timely relief.”

The Indian Air Force also dispatched a C-130 aircraft carrying emergency relief materials, including essential food items and sanitary supplies, which landed at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport early Saturday morning. The shipment was received by officials from the Indian High Commission and the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The relief operations come as Sri Lankan authorities warned of an “unprecedented disaster situation” in the Western Province, with rising water levels in the Kelani and Attanagalu rivers posing severe threats. Cyclone Ditwah has triggered floods and landslides across the country, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and displacing thousands.

At least 123 people have died so far, with another 130 reported missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Director General Sampath Kotuwegoda confirmed that relief efforts are underway, with 43,995 people relocated to state-run welfare centres after their homes were destroyed during the week-long heavy rains.

The storm system is now moving away from Sri Lanka towards India.

Cyclone Ditwah moved northwards with the speed of 12 kmph and lay over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts at 8:30 am today. The minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 70km. Red alerts have been issued in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh due to the risk of heavy rainfall.