Abhay Singh Chautala To Hold Tractor Rally From Punjab's Ambala Today In Support Of Farmers

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that he will on Friday start a tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala in which thousands of party workers will participate.

"I will carry out a tractor rally on Friday in which over thousands of tractor include and more than ten thousand party workers will participate in the rally scheduled to carry from Ambala," Mr Chautala told media persons on Thursday.

The INLD leader earlier this week had written to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offering his conditional resignation from the state Assembly in support of the agitating farmers.

Mr Chautala said if the centre does not take back three farm laws by January 26 then his letter should be considered as his resignation from the state assembly.

"I have resigned from my post three days back. but the speaker yesterday said that he did not get my resignation. He is doing so because if I resign his government will not be sustained in the state," the Haryana MLA said.

"I have written a long letter in which I have cited my reasons to quit my post. But the speaker is not ready to accept it and said that he will not consider it my formal resignation. It should be two-line letter. This is why I will submit my resignation to him once again on Friday."

The legislator said his party was continuously participating in this protest and had assigned duties to all party workers to help the agitating farmers be it from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra.

"Our tents have been set up everywhere to assist farmers," he said.

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party government, the INLD leader said that the party should realise that after getting 80 per cent of votes from that farmers, it has come at the Centre. They should not run away from their responsibilities towards farmers.

"I believe that after Republic Day, there will be a line of resignation letters in support of the farmers," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.